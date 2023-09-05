From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Universities Commission (NUC), had approved 32 courses for the kick-off of the University of Ilesa, Osun State.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Taiwo Olufemi Asaolu, disclosed this at a press conference held at the council chamber, Ilesa, on Tuesday.

He commended Governor Ademola Adeleke who he said has singlehandedly financed the running of the university from its inception.

Asaolu disclosed that plans are in top gear for the second stage of the resource verification exercise by the Council of Legal Education, Nurses and Midwives Council, and the Medical Laboratory Science Council.

“At the just concluded resource verification exercise by the National Universities Commission (NUC), I am very excited to inform you all that the first phase of our academic programmes (courses) has all been approved.

“It will interest you to know that we have not received any support, either financial or material, from any other person or group of persons, either within or outside the state or country. That is why we cannot, and will not, in all good conscience, take the kindness, love, and affection that His Excellency, distinguished Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has for the University of Ilesa for granted,” he said.

The courses are B.Sc courses in Anatomy, Physiology, Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Political Science, Tourism and hospitality, Microbiology, Computer Science, Biochemistry, Cyber security, Transport Planning and Logistics Studies, and Public Health.

Others are B. Sc. Ed in Economics, Political Science, Computer Sciences, Integrated Science, B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling, B.Ed. Business Education, B.Ed. Educational Management, B.Ed. Adult and Continuing Education, B.Sc. Ed. Agricultural Science and B.Ed. Social Studies.

Also approved are B. A Linguistics, B.A. Ed. English, B.A. English Language, B.A. History and International Studies, B.A. Music, B.A. Ed. Music, BMLS. Medical Laboratory Science, B.NS Nursing Science, and LL.B.Law.

Prof Asaolu said, that with the approval, admission has commenced and the pioneer students would begin their entrance into the university.