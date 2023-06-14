Daniel Kanu

The Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof Maduebibisi O Iwe has described the immediate past Provost of Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu, Dr Philips Nto as a great asset to the institution.

He said through his exemplary conduct and commitment to duty, Nto has set a record for other staff to emulate.

Prof Iwe spoke when Nto paid him a courtesy call to inform him that he has resumed duty at MOUAU after his tour of service at Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu ( ASCETA).

He said Nto has made history by being the first staff of the University to formally and officially inform him of his resumption of duties after his leave of absence.

” I must say that Dr Nto has made history in this regard because there are some who will go on sabbatical and return and the VC won’t even know. I met one at the Senate and I asked him when he returned and he said about three months ago. But Dr Nto just came back and came here with a large entourage”, he said.

Prof Iwe commended the former Provost for always using his advantageous position to further the cause of others,and urged him to keep it up.

He told Nto that the University was proud of him for raising the banner of the institution through his outstanding performance as Provost of ASCETA.

Prof Iwe noted that the University was also happy that Dr Nto has returned to continue his effective contributions to the development of the institution.

He prayed that before he moves to another area of endeavour, he would have been lifted in his career in the University.

Earlier, Dr Philips Nto had told the VC that he was in his office to inform him that he has returned to the University to continue his duties.

The former finance commissioner, who was accompanied by his wife, Dr Mrs Chioma Philips Nto, expressed gratitude to the VC and his management for the opportunity granted him to serve Abia State and Nigeria.

He noted that in the real sense that he never left MOUAU because he had been teaching and supervising students even as ASCETA Provost.

He pledged his loyalty to the Vice Chancellor, the Council and the management of the University, saying he was happy to return to MOUAU.

Among the delegation that accompanied Dr Nto to the visit were former Secretary to Abia State Government, Mazi Donatus Okore, immediate past. Commandant of NSCDC,Commander Patrick Azuma Kalu and former permanent secretary, Mr Ogba Nwokoro.