From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Industrialists in the Nsukka cultural zone of Enugu State have pledged their readiness to partner with the Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NSCCIMA) in promoting businesses, diversifying, and turning around the Nsukka economy.

This was revealed to newsmen in Nsukka on Monday when the newly elected executives members of the Nsukka Chambers of Commerce, led by their President, Mr Sam Otoboeze paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman and CEO of Wilson Group of Companies, Chief William Agbo, producer of Solive Cooking Oil and Bestie Instant Noodles.

Otoboeze, while addressing Chief Agbo, said that NSCCIMA is a non-political and non-religious private sector-driven organization that brings men and women of goodwill in business to interface between public sector institutions and the business people to promote business.

“The cardinal objective of NSCCIMA is the promotion of entrepreneurs and business persons in Nsukka zone, in particular, and Enugu State/Nigeria in general through advocacy and institutional support.

“It is in line with this that NSCCIMA is paying you this courtesy visit, as an outstanding entrepreneur and industrialist, whose expertise and contributions to grow NSCCIMA cannot be quantified.

“We are deeply proud of you for the great strides and very outstanding marks you have made in the production, manufacturing, processing, and distribution of various goods for several decades now.

“Today, you have diversified into Solive oil production, soap-making, agribusiness, noodles, gas supplies and distribution through Wilson Gas, water supplies, estate, and many others,” he said.

Speaking further the president noted that Wilson Group has supported NSCCIMA in many ways, particularly, in participating in all NSCCIMA’s Trade Fairs.

“As the new momentum to reposition the economic development and business ecosystem has guided NSCCIMA to you, Sir, we need you to be part of this momentum in more ways than you have been. We also wish to request that you bring others like you into NSCCIMA to assist rejuvenate the Chamber,” he said.

Otoboeze further appealed to the chairman to help the chamber “get an Export Warehouse in Nsukka to assist in the consolidation of products and other materials for export. A befitting office to serve as the headquarters of the NSCCIMA at the center of Nsukka town. Training of our youths on agricultural skills to ensure that our produce complies with international standards and a serviceable vehicle to help the chambers Director General and his Administrative Team meet up daily activities.”

Responding Chief Agbo who took the NSCCIMA official around his production and processing factories assured that he will continue to partner with the chamber for the improvement of businesses and economy of Nsukka zone.

He was presented with the membership form of the chamber, which he assured that he fill and return adequately.

Similarly, the NSCCIMA officials also visited Dr Sam Maduka Onyishi, chairman/ CEO of Peace Mass Transit at his newly licensed Maduka University, Ekwegbe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Onyishi who is the Patron of the chamber noted that the institution is an Entrepreneurial University adding that there will be Science Park and Incubation Center where manufacturers, researchers, agri-businesses, Medium and Small-Scale Enterprises, among others, as well as NSCCIMA will be on the ground to form an entrepreneurial bio-diverse ecosystem.

The same visit was made to Mr Vita Abba, Chairman/CEO of VEE-TEK Group of Companies, an electrical engineering company with head office in Enugu, and Mr Friday Sani Nnaji, Managing Director/ CEO of ANSAR Technology Nigeria LTD, an agricultural Service Providing organisation, among others on Monday.

They promised to support the activities of the chamber in their various capacity and focus more on human capital investments, as well as provide free training and empowerment programs to youths, farmers, and other extension agents in the area.