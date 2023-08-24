By Steve Agbota

NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML), a leading player in the maritime industry, has officially announced its name change to NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited.

This strategic move reflects the company’s evolving business focus and commitment to providing an expanded range of top-tier shipping, marine, and maritime services in line with its vision to be a leading international services company, supporting the growth and development of the Nigerian maritime industry.

While commenting on the exciting transition, Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSML, stated: “Our company’s transformation into NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited signifies a significant milestone in our journey. This change is not merely about a new name but a clear testament to our dedication to delivering excellence and innovation to our clients in the maritime sector.

“In embracing the name change to NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited, we emphasise our dedication to delivering excellence and innovation to our clients in the maritime sector. This transition underlines our commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of maritime services that include terminal management, maritime training, project management, maritime consultancy, and business advisory services. Our evolution is a response to the evolving needs of our clients and the industry.

“As NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited, our unwavering commitment to our clients remain paramount. The change in name does not alter our dedication to delivering the highest level of service. We will continue to exceed expectations and uphold the trust our clients have placed in us,” he said.

He noted that the name change, which was part of the company’s rebranding plan, solidifies the company’s position as a leader in the maritime industry, stating that NSML remains at the forefront of innovation, setting benchmarks for others to follow. This transition aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision to not only adapt to change but to spearhead it.

He appreciated the continued support from regulatory agencies, clients, partners, and stakeholders.

He urged for more collaboration in the maritime industry that would help transform it into one of the most resilient in the world, adding that with NSML as the largest maritime company south of the Sahara, the impact of its repositioning will resonate not only in its services but in the growth and development of the entire Nigerian maritime landscape.