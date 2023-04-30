By Lukman Olabiyi

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSTIF) has scored employers of labour high for adhering strictly to safety issues in the work environment.

NSTIF gave the high in Lagos State while reviewing statistics of accident at workplaces and level of compliance to rules and regulation on safety, during the activities to mark this year International Labour Organisation (ILO) World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Lekki branch manager of NSTIF, Nkiruka Ngige, who did the review commended workers, employers and trade unions in the state for adhering strictly to rules and regulations, which guarantee safety at workplace.

Ngige reiterated the body’s commitment to promoting a preventive safety and health culture that allows employees and employers fulfil their responsibility of preventing deaths, injuries and diseases in their workplaces.

She said her organisation’s campaign was geared towards the prevention of accidents in workplaces in the country, adding that there was a need to educate people on safety and health measures from time to time.

Also corroborating Ngige on the effort of NSITF to ensure safety at workplaces, Akunna Nonso and Regina Sokoh, outlined different strategies deployed to ensure compliance with rules and regulations.

They said apart from celebrating the annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work, the organization also had from time-to-time held campaigns to create more awareness on promoting enforcement of occupational safety and health standards in workplaces, among others.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work, celebrated globally, holds on April 28 and the theme for this year’s celebration is: “ A safe and healthy working environment”