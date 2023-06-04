From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

As part of efforts to enthrone transparency and accountability, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has re-established an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU).

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Chairman Bolaji Owasanoye recently inaugurated the Unit at the Fund’s Headquarters in Abuja, according to NSITF Spokesperson Ijeoma Oji-Okoronkwo.

Owasanoye reportedly instructed the NSITF to establish a transparent and responsible system while recognising the NSITF’s contribution to social welfare for Nigerian workers.

He regretted that although the Fund’s ACTU was established in 2006, the previous administration of the organisation had left it ineffective, making it unable to carry out its duties in accordance with the Standing Order necessary for ACTU operations in the MDAs.

The ICPC Chairman who was represented by Mrs Mutiat Lasisi said, “It is hoped that with this inauguration, the Unit would be empowered to deliver on its mandate which includes periodic sensitisation of staff on and against corruption, examination of systems, processes and procedures that are prone to corruption and proffering solutions.

“You are expected to develop and review the Code of Ethics for staff and ensure compliance with same; monitor budget implementation of the Trust Fund, coordinate the deployment of ethics and integrity compliance scorecard and undertake investigations into complaints and reports.

“I must emphasize that ACTU is not a parallel authority to the management, rather it is expected to operate under the direct oversight of the Managing Director, so as to complement management’s effort in promoting transparency and accountability.”He, therefore, implored the management to support the Unit by providing a conducive environment to function effectively and incorporate the Unit members in various Standing Committees as observers in line with the Federal Government Circular.”

Earlier in her address, the Managing Director of the NSITF, Maureen Allagoa said no responsible organisation, committed to good governance would close its eyes to corruption and stressed that no stone would be left unturned in enthroning transparency and accountability in the NSITF.

Allagoa said, “The NSITF recognises the urgent need to address this menace. The establishment of the ACTU is a significant step in our collective efforts to fight corruption and promote transparency.

“Today’s event signifies our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of integrity and ethical conduct within the NSITF. We firmly believe that by upholding the highest standards of transparency and accountability, we can enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of our operations.

“We are committed to eradicating corruption and this specialised unit will serve as a robust mechanism to prevent, detect and deter corrupt practices within our organisation as the ACTU will be responsible for creating awareness on corruption risks while conducting internal investigations and collaborating with relevant authorities.”

She pledged all necessary support to ensure that the Unit discharges its mandate efficiently and effectively.

“We will invest in training and capacity building for the ACTU personnel so as to enhance their knowledge and skills in combating corruption.”

Calling on all staff members to embrace integrity, honesty and transparency, she urged them to resist any temptation to engage in corrupt practices.

Allagoa further explained that the Fund had earlier hosted the Ethics and Integrity Score Card (EISC) of the ICPC to deploy its index in enhancing transparent operations in the NSITF.

To further demonstrate commitment to fighting corruption, she added that the Fund appointed an ICPC Liaison Officer to streamline interaction with the anti-graft agency and finally solicited support and guidance.