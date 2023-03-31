… as Umo Eno thanks Gov Emmanuel for support

JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The governor-elect of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno has expressed appreciation to Gov Udom Emmanuel and wife, Dr Martha Udom Emmanuel for their unflinching support of him leading to his eventual victory at the 2023 governorship election.

Addressing the large crowd what turned out to welcome him at Ikot Edibon, the headquarters of his native Nsit Ubium local government area, a few hours after he had collected his certificate of return at INEC state headquarters, Pastor Eno thanked Gov and Mrs Udom Emmanuel for seeing in him what others did not see,

He said at the occasion tagged Victory Praise celebration and Thanksgiving (Nsit Ubium Half Hour) that owing to the fact that his emergence as the next governor was midwifed by the incumbent, every Christmas celebration henceforth would be celebrated in Onna, the local governor of the present governor, while every Boxing Day would be celebrated in Nsit Ubium.

The governor -elect, pointed out that having been given the mandate to lead Akwa Ibom people in the next political dispensation, his vision for the state as encapsulated in the ARISE agenda will drive development in the rural areas by giving preference to agricultural development, infrastructural development, security and education.

“It’s the story of Grace, it’s the story of mercy, it is only God that can do it and we thank God and for Akwa Ibom state, we campaigned on the ARISE agenda and so it’s a dawn of new things.

“We want to connect the dots, we want to further peace and prosperity in Akwa Ibom and take prosperity to the rural areas through the ARISE agenda.

“It is clear in our mind what we want to do, we want to ensure that we derive economic benefits from our infrastructures, we want to consolidate on what government has done and let the people derive benefits, by creating jobs for our youths, women, by encouraging entrepreneurs and encouraging the entrepreneurial drive of an Akwa Ibom person.

While welcoming the governor-elect to the arena, the state commissioner for lands and water resources, Capt. Iniobong Ekong (retd), described the event at a defining moment for the people of Nsit Ubium.

“When the people come together to seek the face of God to seek the face of God concerning a thing, and God in his infinite mercy brings it to pass, it is not out of place for the people to return to that same God and tell him thank you.” Ekong said

The political leader of Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District, Sen Effiong Bob said Nsit Ubium has been supporting other sections of the state to produce governors, hence the overwhelming support Umo Eno enjoyed.

Bob explained that Happy Hour means celebration, but that such celebration is meaningful after achieving successes in one’s set goals of development .

He thanked Gov Udom Emmanuel and the people of the state for standing with Pastor Umo Eno; and pledged that the new administration would ensure peace, progress and prosperity permeate the entire state. ENDS