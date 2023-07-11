…names ex-sports commissioner, Olapade as chairman, Adebajo, co-chair

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

In readiness to host the 2024 edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF), the Ogun State Government, has unveiled 16-man Local Organizing Committee (LOC) made up of leading professionals in the country’s sports sector.

The Governor Abiodun-led state government, had in May signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, on the host of the sports festival.

Signing the MoU, Governor Abiodun had informed the Federal Government delegation led by the then Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, that Ogun State, being a state noted for recording many firsts in all spheres of human endeavours, was ready to host a world-class festival in 2024, asserting that Ogun had capable hands and sponsors ready to support the bid.

Unveiling the 16-man LOC in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Tuesday, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, in a statement, listed former Commissioner for Youths and Sports in the state, Bukola Olapade, a brain behind the top-rated Access Bank-sponsored Lagos City Marathon, Abeokuta 10km Marathon race, and the Remo ultra-race, as the chairman of the Committee alongside Tilewa Adebajo, a sports enthusiast, as co-chairman.

Another notable member of the Committee is Falilat Ogunkoya-Omotayo (MON) who is regarded as the Queen of Tracks, a 1998 World Cup of Athletics Champion, 400 metres grand prix champion, 200 metres world champion, two-time Olympic medalist and the first female Nigerian to win an individual Olympic medal and hold the African record in 400 metres till date.

Other members include the Secretary-General of the local organising committee (LOC) for the NSF Edo 2020, Dr Emmanuel Igbinosa; ex-chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC); working committee of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) and Chairman of the Youth Committee of African Table Tennis Federation, Dr Kweku Tandoh, as well as the renowned sports psychologist and head of the Department of Sports and Exercise Medical Sciences at University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho, Ghana, Professor Oluwaseun Olanrewaju Omotayo,

Also in the Committee are the Vice Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government, Dare Alebiosu; Mr. Kunle Solaja, Olusegun Oyende, Olatunji Onatolu, Mrs. Modele Sharafa-Yussuf, Demola Are, Abiodun Jubril Elegbede, Ola Opedimeji Adisa, the former Commissioner for Youth & Sports and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth & Sports.

The statement added that the LOC has been mandated to set up subcommittees, made up of various stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free exercise as well as deliver a sports festival that is second to none in the country.