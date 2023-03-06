From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) at the weekend, condemned the constitution of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying that it should be headed by an engineer.

Briefing newsmen to mark a World Engineering Day in Abuja, the president of NSE, Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, said that following the position of engineers on the headship of the electoral body, INEC has a frosty relationship with the society.

According to him, election now is technology-based and so it requires an engineer to head the body.

“Our relationship with INEC is not cordial. We are not even recognised by INEC. In fact, the person who is supposed to head INEC should be an engineer. This is because 70 per cent of the operations of INEC is logistics.

“Election now is technology-based. So, if you’re going to bring a professor of political science or history to head the place, most of the places will be missed out.

“The government should solve the problem by putting square pegs in square holes. There are over 40 fields of engineering in almost everything we do. If we want good things to happen, put the right people.

“The incoming government should be mindful of this if itwants to develop this country. At the onset, let them put the right persons at the right places. We are not saying that you should put us where we don’t have competence. Put us where we have competence” he noted.