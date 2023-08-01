From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The new Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) posted to Gombe, Mohammad Bello Muazu has warned criminals of all forms and troublemakers to relocate from the stating, stating that Gombe will no longer be a safe haven for them.

Muazu who assumed duty on Monday in Gombe, called on residents in the state to be law-abiding as he assured that the corps is ready to synergize with other security forces and services to bring the rate of crime to a standstill or at least to a barest medium level.

Muazu stated this while speaking during the handing/taking over ceremony on Monday at the Corps command headquarters in Gombe. The commandant disclosed that the command is also ready to cooperate in the sphere of governance to achieve the goals of the state Government by ensuring peace and tranquility.

The Commandant expresses concern over the spade of social vices being encouraged by some immoral elements and enemies of the state.

“We are aware of the activities of some unscrupulous elements that are co-opting the youths into all forms of social vices that crippled their well-being,” Muazu said while calling on the groups and individuals to discard the idea and opt for the betterment of the youths and Gombe state.

On his part, the outgoing Commandant Achir D. Abraham who retired from active service on July 27th, 2023, thanked all Officers and Men of the state command particularly, his management staff for their support throughout his tenure.

He urged them to maintain the same level of support to his successor who was appointed by the Commandant General (CG) Ahmed Abubakar Audi to rejig, revamp and reposition the Command.

