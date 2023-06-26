…trains personnel on arms handling

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, has on Monday in Abuja vowed to end oil theft in the country.

The Commandant General Dr Abubakar Audi made this vow at the graduation of personnel trained in weapon handling. He said the Corps has trained over 10,000 personnel in weapon handling and special tactics within the past two years.

He insisted that the deployment of these newly-trained men and newly-acquired assets would eradicate oil thefts completely in Nigeria

Dr Audi charged the personnel to be civic and professional in the discharge of their duties.

” We must do our best to reduce and if possible eliminate oil theft totally. We must arrest oil thieves. We shall go after them and bring them to book. We have made strong statements that vandals should relocate to other countries because they are going to have a hard time with the NSCDC”.

He listed some of the agency’s recent achievements as the training of over 10,000 officers and men in Arms and Weapon Handling, other specialized areas have been created and keenly nurtured such as the CGs Intelligence squad, CGs Antivandal squad, CGs Marine squad, RRS, Female squad, Crack squad and the most recently, the Safe School Initiative saddled with the responsibility of safe-guarding our schools from outlaws”.