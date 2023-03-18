From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a shocking incident that has come to light, a journalist working with Breeze FM 99.9 Lafia, Edwin Philip, was brutally beaten up during the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Nigeria.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday and has sent shockwaves across the media fraternity.

Narrating his ordeal, Edwin said that some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had asked voters to stay away from a polling unit near the modern market in Lafia.

He added that they had also threatened voters, saying that they would put ink on their hands and ask them to come back later in the day to cast their vote.

Upon realizing the gravity of the situation, Edwin tried to seek help from the police and other security agencies. However, his calls went unanswered. In desperation, he approached officials from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to complain about the issue. However, instead of helping him, the officials were allegedly instructed by Adon Gari of Lafia to beat him up.

As a result, Edwin was brutally beaten and left in a pool of blood. He suffered serious injuries to his head, and there was blood everywhere. The incident has raised serious questions about the safety of journalists in Nigeria and the need to protect them from such attacks.

The incident has been condemned by various media organizations and political parties, who have demanded strict action against the culprits. The police public relations officer Nansel Ramhan when contacted said they had launched an investigation into the matter and have promised to bring the perpetrators to justice.