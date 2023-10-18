From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a swift response to a horrifying incident, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State Command, apprehended two individuals, Mohammed Abubakar Usman and Umar Usman, for alleged involvement in a disturbing case of assault, rape, battery, and impersonation.

In a statement signed by DSC Jerry Victor made available to newsmen on Wednesday said the accused, Mohammed Abubakar Usman, a 19-year-old mechanic apprentice hailing from Angwan Galadima, Layin Alugudu, and Umar Usman, a 20-year-old carpenter from Gidan Chiroma, Layin Chunkus, both residents of Awe Local government area in Nasarawa State, were taken into custody by the vigilant NSCDC officers.

The victims, whose identities are being withheld to protect their privacy, are 16 years old. They courageously reported the harrowing ordeal they suffered at the hands of the accused.

According to their accounts, the suspects forcibly entered their premises around 3 am, wielding flashlights, sticks, and a knife. They were then taken to an uncompleted building, where they were subjected to physical assault and sexual assault. Notably, Mohammed Abubakar Yahaya, one of the suspects, was wearing a camouflage military inner wear, seemingly used to instill fear in his victims.

He said the victims were promptly taken to a government-approved hospital for comprehensive medical examinations to assess and treat any physical and psychological trauma they may have endured.

The accused have confessed to their crimes and expressed remorse for their actions. They will be arraigned in a competent court of jurisdiction to face the full force of the law. He added.

Commandant Abbas Bappa Muhammed msgt, the head of the NSCDC in Nasarawa State, issued a strong message, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the rights of the Girl Child.

He urged parents and guardians to be vigilant regarding the movements of their children and wards, especially young girls. He stressed the need to provide them with the necessary attention and protection to prevent any opportunity for criminals with sinister intentions.

Commandant Abbas also called upon the public to actively report crimes and suspicious activities to the NSCDC or the nearest security agency, encouraging a collective effort to maintain safety and security within the community.