From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

In an effort to curb vandalism of street lights, traffic lights and manhole covers within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command has arrested 14 suspected vandals and scavengers.

The suspects were picked up by NSCDC’s men on routine night patrol at different locations in the FCT where they are also constituting nuisance under bridges and around critical installations at odd hours without any clearly defined purpose or destination.

Parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters, Commandant Odumosu Olusola re-emphasised his readiness to hunt down anyone with the aim of making the FCT a den of miscreants.

Odumosu vows to be resolute in combating crime and criminalities in the FCT. He called on residents to remain vigilant and be supportive of the efforts of the NSCDC FCT Command in ensuring a safe, peaceful and pleasant place for all to live.

He solicited the co-operation of the public in reporting suspicious activities and people of questionable characters in their environment.

“Let it be known to criminals, scavengers and vandals in the city centre and the suburbs of FCT that their days are numbered and we are coming for you.

“FCT will be too hot for you to stay. Therefore, I advise you to relocate or face the wrath of the law”, Odumosu warned.

He reiterated that FCT Command remains fully committed to upholding its duty of curbing vandalism and protecting lives and property through collective efforts with sister agencies towards achieving a safer and more secured FCT.

The suspects are: Muhammed Isa, ‘M’, 18, Kano; Elvis Okay Obingwa, ‘M’, 45, Abia; Eze Godwin, ‘M’, 39, Enugu; Basiru Abubakar, ‘M’, 23, Zamfara; Abdallah Zakariya, ‘M’, 40, Yobe; Hungano Dimas ‘M’ 27, Adamawa; Aliyu Mohammed ‘M’ 52, Niger; Basiru Abdullah ‘M’ 20, Nasarawa; Kabiru Usenu ‘ M’ 19, Kastina;

Godwin Isaac ‘M’ 24, Edo; Sunday Yusuf, ‘M’, 28, Kaduna; Lawal Badiru ‘M’ 25, Kwara;

Yusuf Nuts ‘M’ 18, Kano and

Hamsa Ibrahim, ‘ M’ 20, Jigawa State.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, Comfort Okomanyi, said that the arrested suspects have been throughly interrogated and profiled and they will be handed over to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) for further prosecution.

