From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command, on Thursday, said it has deployed 1,575 personnel to prevent crime during this year’s Easter celebration.

The State Commandant, Agboola Sunday, stated that the personnel have been emplaced on major roads across the state, saying that patrol teams and surveillance squads will cover critical national assets, worship centers, recreation centers, marketplaces, motor parks, shopping malls for adequate security of lives and property.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by the spokesperson of the command, Adeleke Kehinde, the commandant encouraged Christians to celebrate with moderation and demonstrate love, forgiveness, and tolerance irrespective of religious affiliation.

He enjoins members of the public to be Security conscious and report any strange movement in their environment to security agencies.

Meanwhile, the statement disclosed that eight persons have been paraded for alleged meter bypass.

He disclosed that the suspects were arrested during a sting operation with the officials of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBDEC).

According to him, the suspects were arrested at Ogo-Oluwa/Alekuwodo axis in Osogbo, based on credible information of engaging in bypassing the electricity supply to their residents to evade necessary payment.