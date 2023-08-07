From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Commandant General (CG) of the Nigerian Civil Defence and Security Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has restated the commitment of the Corps towards prioritising the training of its personnel to achieve success in its constitutional duties.

The CG, who spoke to reporters at the weekend, noted that doing so would help in equipping officers with global best practices.

He assured that the Corps is working round the clock to discharge its duties of protecting critical national assets.

According to him, all aspects of training activities must be in line with acceptable best global practices, adding that, “it will receive priority to attain the desired professional requirements to bring to an end current security challenges facing the country.”

He also noted that the Corps under his leadership is committed to the success of the Safe Schools initiative.

“The national plan on safe schools was put in place to facilitate the prevention of attacks and effective protection of schools and host communities from violence and attacks,” he said.

“The safe schools’ programme has become necessary considering the importance of education on human capital development and the overall national development, thus making it expedient for the government to deploy extraordinary measures to tackle the spate of attacks on school facilities in Nigeria,” he said.

The CG called on members and stakeholders at the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre (NSSRCC) to provide expert support to the centre for the effective implementation and success of the Safe Schools Programme.