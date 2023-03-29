From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Commandant General (CG) of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has ordered a full-scale investigation of the incident that led to the killing of two personnel of the corps in Imo State, by bandits.

The aim, according to the CG, is to bring the perpetrators of such a heinous crime to justice.

“Anyone with useful information about hoodlums or gunmen terrorising the people of Imo or responsible for the killing of two of our members should kindly contact the corps discreetly or anonymously,” he said.

Audi urged members of the public to join forces with NSCDC and other security agencies to arrest any form of insecurity disrupting the peace of the country by giving timely information to help nip crime in the bud.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer of the corps, Commandant Olusola Odumosu, said that the attack took place on Monday January 27, 2023, while the officers were on official duty to protect critical assets and infrastructure in the state.

The CG described the death of Assistant Superintendent of Corps I (ASCI), Onwuzuruike Sixtus and Corps Assistant I (CA I), Simon Simon alongside two other civilians as saddening and unfortunate.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed personnel and asked that God grant the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The NSCDC boss said that the sad loss to NSCDC Imo Command sent shocking waves to the entire NSCDC family nationwide, describing the latest ambush of personnel as death too many and directed personnel to give intelligence and information gathering utmost importance.

“In view of the security situation of the country, give high premium to information and intelligence gathering by working closely with the local communities to be ahead of criminals before they are able to strike or carry out their nefarious activities,” Audi said.

The CG further ordered the Imo State Commandant, Matthew Ovye to immediately forward the deceased personnel’s details to the insurance unit of the corps to commence the process of benefit payments to the next of kins of the deceased.

Consequently, he directed the Assistant Commandant General in charge of Zone E, ACG Aliyu Musa, to lead a delegation of senior officers in the state on a condolence visit to the family houses of the departed on behalf of the corps.