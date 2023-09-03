From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command has arrested three suspected vandals and cable thieves for unlawful possession of communication cables.

In a statement, the suspects were caught around House on the Rock Church Junction, Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territorry (FCT), with fibre cables which were identified to be government property.

The suspects were arrested by the NSCDC FCT Command Patrol team following intelligence reports that some criminals disguise as engineers pretending to be involved in cable works with the aim of vandalising and carting cables away.

Disgusted at the level of vandalism and destruction of infrastructure in FCT, the Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, vowed to launch a more intensified onslaught against criminals and vandals defacing the capital territory.

“We are going to flush vandals out of FCT. Thank God you are beginning to see the results of our reactivated patrol teams.

“We will intensify our efforts to fish out all of them, and more arrests would be made in due course.

“These three suspects vandalised and carted away fibre cables but unfortunately for them, the eagle eyed men of my patrol teams averted their plans.

“We shall deal decisively with them according to the extant laws to serve as a deterrent to others,” Odumosu assured.

The FCT Commandant hinted that the Command is working in synergy and collaboration with other security agencies within the FCT and collectively, they will sanitise the FCT by restoring peace and ensuring adequate security.

He commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike for his policy directions on security and general development of the FCT which the NSCDC has keyed into for better service delivery to all residents.

Odumosu also warned vandals, hoodlums, scavengers and other criminals to find their way out of Abuja because there is no place to hide anymore.

The commandant maintained that all infrastructural amenities in the FCT will be adequately protected as his officers and men are on ground to provide 24 hours surveillance and security.

The arrested suspects are Peter Kile, “M”, 27 years old from Vandeikya Local Government Area (LGA) Benue State; Akanuge Sammel, “M”, 27 years old from Konshisha LGA of Benue State, and Justin Tundu, “M”, 31years old from Konshisha LGA of Benue State.

They will be handed over for prosecution after undergoing thorough investigations.