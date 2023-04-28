The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kano State Command, arrested 29 suspects for various crimes during and after the Eld-el-fitri celebrations in the state.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Adamu Salihu, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

He said that the suspects were arrested in possession of dangerous weapons and stolen phones between April 21 and April 27, during and after the celebrations.

“The suspects were arrested for criminal cases related to phone snatching, property theft and vandalism.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” Salihu said.

Salihu reiterated NSCDC’s commitment to protect and safeguard life and properties in the state.

He commended residents of the state and sister security agencies for their continuous support and cooperation.

The commandant enjoined the people of Kano to always assist and support security agencies by volunteering useful security information to them.

“Security should be every citizen’s schedule of responsibility” Salihu said.(NAN)