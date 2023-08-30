From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspects for allegedly raping a 15-year-old and 17-year-old girls.

While Idowu Yahaya ,39, a private security guard at Gaa Akanbi area in Ilorin, was alleged to have raped a 15-year-old girl in an office at Gaa Akanbi, Ilorin, John Balogun,49, was arrested for allegedly raping and specially abusing two girls, aged 15 and 17 respectfully.

The duo were paraded yesterday at the headquarters of the Command in Ilorin by the state Commandant, Umar J.G Mohammed.

Commandant Umar lamented that rape was becoming one of the fastest rising violent crimes in the society, saying that it could cause traumatic experience that affects the victim physically, psychologically, and sociologically.

He, therefore, urged parents to be vigilant and bring their children more closely to themselves, stressing that children should be encouraged to open up to their parents whenever they have any problem, not only with a stranger,but also with friends or close relative.

He said: “They should know safe, well-travelled route to take to and from school, while avoiding isolated areas.

“Rape is a crime and victims should not hesitate to report to family members and relivant security agencies. The corps has a safe approach to the investigation of rape cases by using specially trained sexual assault investigators who are sensitive to the needs and concerns of sexual assault victim.

“I hereby, warn rapists and other criminals elements within the state to desist from such dastardly acts and embrace lawful and peaceful style of living. I also appeal to the public to always cooperate with the Agency and other security agencies especially on intelligence sharing so that the society can be free from crimes and criminality.”