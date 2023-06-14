From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Coalition of Civil Society on National and Community Security Development has urged President Bola Tinubu to carefully consider the appointment of his National Security Adviser (NSA).

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, on behalf of the group, Executive Director, People’s Care And Advocacy Initiative (TPCAI), Danladi Isaac and the Convener and Executive Director, Centre for Strategy Ethics and Value, Romanus Ugwu, said the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) must not be used for political compensation considering the role it plays in the security and stability of the nation.

They group said they were representing the impartial conscience of the nation, urging the President to appoint someone who is knowledgeable, innovative, experienced and understands the complex security challenges facing Nigeria.

The coalition underlined the pressing need for a proactive and resolute individual, capable of bringing transformative changes to the security architecture, considering the spate of security challenges plaguing Nigeria, which include banditry, kidnapping, clashes between farmers and herdsmen, illegal mining, oil bunkering, and cybersecurity threats among others.

Recognising the multifaceted nature of security challenges, the coalition called for greater consideration to be given to economic security, which covers an array of issues, such as efficient management of multinational agreements, ensuring availability of natural resources, and enabling the freedom to implement policies that foster economic development in sync with market forces.

It further emphasised the importance of cybersecurity, as unauthorized access to critical governmental infrastructure can pose a serious threat to national security.

“The NSA serves as the chief adviser to Mr. President on matters of national security. In other words, he manages national security on behalf of the President and serves as his chief adviser on all matters that are vital to the very survival of the state. In normal times, national security looks to just protect citizens from internal and external threats. But this is no normal times. Nigeria’s present security challenges are daunting.

“The new NSA must be a knowledgeable, innovative, and experienced personality that understands the security architecture of Nigeria. A personality that will earn technical support from Global securities apparatus for new secure Nigeria. There is no room for mediocrity and lukewarmness. A tried and tested hand who has transformed or built a national security and diplomatic outfit will be a good fit. There is no time for theoreticians and office workers. It is urgent and critical. There is a crying need for complete transformative change in the security architectures in Nigeria.

“In the last five years, the issues of banditry, kidnapping, farmer-herdsmen clashes, illegal mining and oil bunkering have reached astronomical and intolerable heights that must be handled by not just a competent man in just military security, but a proactive, bold, calculative, well respected, and that will be accepted.”

Apart from the aforementioned military security challenges, there are issues of economic security, involving multi-national agreements, mutual inter-dependence and availability of natural resources, with the freedom to exercise choice of policies to develop a nation’s economy in the manner desired by the exigencies of the market forces.

“We can not also forget cybersecurity. Electronic information systems are vital for maintaining the national security of any Nation. Possible unauthorized access to the critical Governmental infrastructures by state and non-state entities can create a serious threat and have a negative impact on the entire security landscape of the Nation. Mr. President Sir. This is not the time to use the appointment of National Security Adviser for political compensation, but for National re- architectures and engineering of security systems.”