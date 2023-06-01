From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Nigeria Press Organisation/Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Alhaji Bamanga Tukur and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, have expressed shock and sadness over the passage of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, founding Chairman of the media behemoth, Daar Communications Plc.

NPO/NPAN, in a statement by Kabiru A. Yusuf eulogized him as very unassuming and a philanthropist who touched several lives while also using the instrumentality of his media platform to give voice to the voiceless.

“While we commiserate with members of the media fraternity, his immediate and political families , on this irreparable loss, we are consoled by the fact that he left behind an enduring legacy of hard work and selflessness.

“We encourage our youth to emulate his industry, modesty and passion for the people.

“The nation has lost a great pioneer, a patriot , an advocate of good governance /a free press and the right of people to know.”

In his statement, Tukur said Dokpesi has left a footprint in the sand of time and described his death as a monumental calamity to Nigeria, the black nations and the world at large.

He said he would miss him dearly as his son, confidant, trusted political associate and business partner and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and give the Dokpesi family the fortitude to bear the unquantifiable loss which is irreparable.

In a statement by his media office, Amaechi said: “The news of his passing is, indeed, shocking and difficult to digest. Dokpesi was always full of life, a vibrant elder statesman who contributed greatly to the growth of the broadcasting industry in Nigeria.

“He was also a man who was concerned about the country’s political landscape and contributed his part in national politics. His death is, indeed, a huge loss not only to his family and the broadcasting industry, but to the country.”

“I pray that God will grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this great loss,” Amaechi said.