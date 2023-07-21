Enyimba star player Chukwuemeka Obioma is set to join Espérance de Tunis according to multiple sources in Tunisia
The 24-year-old striker won the 2022/2023 Nigeria Premier League golden boot where he scored 16 goals as Enyimba recorded their ninth domestic league success
The player is expected to arrive in Tunis later today to finalize his move from the Nigeria League Champions.
