From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Oyo State, has secured the services of a young footballer, Ogundahunsola Ambrose, ahead of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2023/2024 league season.

Ambrose who played for a Nationwide League One side, Adamimogo Football Club of Akure, Ondo State, last season penned a two-year deal with the Oluyole warriors.

Adamimogo FC which was established just a year ago by a renowned man of God, Prophet Sam Olu Alo of the CAC Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain played in the recently concluded NLO 1.

The Adamimogo FC Secretary, Mr Deji Ogunbusuyi, who disclosed this in a statement said “the player’s brilliant performance and exceptional skill were spotted during his team Federation cup match defeat to the Shooting Stars FC.

“The youngster was later invited by 3SC for trials during pre-season preparation towards the 2023/2024 NPFL season.”

Ogunbusuyi added, ” He has been under the watchful eyes of Coach Gbenga Ogunbote and his crew, and with him distinguishing himself with his performance and rapid adaptation, he was signed as one of the Junior Professional with the provision that was outlined from NFF that every premier league must introduce some junior players that will later fill into the shoes of the old and aging players in the team.

“The skilful attacking midfielder, no doubt will be one of the players to watch out for in the upcoming 2023/24 season as Shooting stars is looking to take one of the continental tickets according to his agent, Best Talent Soccer Pro Ltd.”