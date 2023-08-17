By Emma Jemegah

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has secured arrangement for a selected players to play a top Spanish Laliga side as part of an exchange programme.

NPFL chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye said yesterday at the inauguration of the NPFL Technical Committee for the Team of the Season in Lagos that the idea of having a Technical committee is to add flavour to the league as well as to select an All-Star squad that will spend two weeks in Spain playing friendly games with top Laliga sides.

“This no doubt will be an enriching experience for the players as they will have the opportunity to train and play against some of the very best. It has the added edge of going to form the nucleus of a future CHAN Eagles team,” Elegbeleye said.

Defending the choice of members of the committee, the NPFL said it was a thorough process of selecting those that cut across players, coaches and the media, stressing that the members have the right pedigree to select credible squad each month.