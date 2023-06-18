Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe has given a pat on the back to the chairman of Interim Management Committee of the nation’s domestic league, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye.

Egbe while x-raying the just concluded season said the former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC) and his team has done well.

Egbe noted that the IMC has succeeded in bringing back life and competitiveness to the domestic league, a step that he said would rob off positively on Nigerian football. “We have just seen a league season that is quite different. A season where clubs sweated for every point and played for something tangible, the league winners pocketing N100m is quite commendable,” Egbe said.

The Bayelsa born football buff also gave a pat on the back to the IMC for taking the season ending Super 6 to the MJA Arena where clubs had the opportunity to be at their best playing in a hybrid synthetic pitch which is one of the best in the country.

“The MJA Arena has one of the best turfs in the country and it is one of the signature projects of Monimichelle Sports.”

Our vision is to eradicate bad pitches in the country and the MJA Arena pitch clearly shows what we can do,” Egbe said.

Egbe charged the NFF to retain the Gbenga Elegbeleye led IMC insisting that it is clear the NPFL would become a league to reckon with if the IMC is allowed to consolidate on the gains of the just ended season.