From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The National Population Commission (NPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to providing accurate demographic data for effective national planning through the forthcoming national census.

The Federal Commissioner representing Nasarawa State at the NPC, Mr Silas Ali Agara, made this known in an interview with Daily Sun in Lafia Wednesday.

Sun recall that the last census in Nigeria was conducted in 2006, and the law stipulates that it should be conducted every ten years.

With less than 25 days to the 2023 national census, Mr Agara assured Nigerians that the Commission is fully prepared to provide dependable data for effective planning and policy making.

He noted that “over 70,000 residents of Nasarawa State have applied for ad hoc engagement with the Commission, but only 15,000 personnel are needed for the exercise.”

He also stated that the Commission has put all necessary measures in place to ensure that the forthcoming national census would be the best in the history of the nation.

Mr Agara commended the efforts of the Nasarawa State Government, the Traditional institution, and the media in creating a good platform for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming census exercise in the state.

He advised residents to support the efforts of the Commission for more reliable data that will accelerate development in the country.