By Steve Agbota

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has recognised and given an approval to AIM Logistics Limited as an export processing terminal.

By this development, AIM Logistics Terminal has transmuted into an emporium where Nigerian produce buyers, agriculture investors and exporters in general can seamlessly sort out their logistics processes embracing a total package from source to the port for onward shipment to overseas destinations.

AIM Export Processing Terminal is a perfect haven for Nigerian and expatriate exporters, importers, in all ramifications. The Terminal is located on an expansive, well-appointed site overlooking the popular Lagos/Shagamu expressway. This has already attracted a ceaseless traffic of laden trucks driving in and out of the busy terminal.

It is no surprise that AIM terminal got the approval of the Federal government (this project is a collaboration of NPA and Nigerian Export Promotions Council (NEPC). The NPA inspection team was very impressed by the facilities they met on ground at the terminal.

“Honestly, the facility here boasts incomparable infrastructure essential in the cargo and logistics enterprise anywhere in the world. Our Chairman, Mr Cyprian Nwankwo, is passionate about Nigeria becoming a great nation, which explains why no expenses are spared to ensure that AIM terminal compares with the best cargo terminals in Africa. So, the government approval was expected,” the Terminal Manager, Mr Jide Adeleye, explained.

The approval letter signed by NPA Managing Director, Mohammed Bello Koko reads in part: “This action (approval of AIMS Export Processing Terminal) is to further support the implementation of the Federal government’s economic diversification programme aimed at addressing the logistics identified challenges that are inherent in the export supply chain in collaboration with Nigerian Export Promotion Council and other relevant agencies.

“l am therefore pleased to inform you that the management hereby grants approval for Messrs AIM Logistics Limited to operate as an Export Processing Terminal (EPT).”

The NPA helmsman had, at a recent media forum in Lagos, disclosed that Export Processing Terminals will serve as a pre-gate, especially for agro exports where preshipment sorting, stuffing, processing, sealing and certification will be done.

“The EPTs will reduce the cost to the exporters, reduce the time that it takes to export these goods out and then make the process faster and seamless, actually,” he said.

In his submission, Mr Jide Adeleye thanked the NPA for the approval and promised that AIM Export Terminal will not let down both the NPA, Shippers and the entire freight forwarding industry.

“We are equal to the task as we are no new comers in the cargo and logistics trade. Mind you, we have a plethora of very functional trucks to assist our increasing clientele,” he noted.

AIM Logistics and Terminal is an offshoot of Advanced International Merchants, an organisation with tentacles in diverse investments.