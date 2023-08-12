…Promises new dawn in state

By Giolbert Ekezie

Sir Anthony Chidi Ejiogu is the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

In this interview with Sunday Sun, the financial management and business development expert, with a combined experience spanning over two and half decades in the industry, spoke on his journey so far, why he wants to serve the people of Imo as governor.

He also identified the root causes of the problems facing the state and explained how he would tackle them if elected governor. Excerpts:

Could you tell us about yourself?

Well, I was born on March 23, 1974 into the family of Sir Ambrose and Lady Maria Ejiogu of Umuakuru Emukuku, in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State. I am the third, out of the nine children of my parents. Interestingly, I am from a political family. My father, Ambrose, was the Peoples Democratic Party Elders Council Chairman, Imo State. He retired from active partisan politics recently because of my emergence as the gubernatorial candidate of APGA. And, my younger brother, Philip Ejiogu represented Owerri North Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly under PDP. I was born and bred at Aba, Abia State, where my parents lived.

How about your educational background?

I went to Imo State University Primary School, Aba. Thereafter, my initial desire to become a Catholic priest made me to enroll at St. Peter Clever Seminary, Okpuala, Imo State. A lot of the priests you see today in Owerri Catholic Archdiocese were my classmates in the seminary school. After we took our WAEC and graduated in 1992, I left for the United States of America for further studies. I have a Bachelor Degree in Industrial Management, specializing in Management Information System from the University of Akron, in Akron, Ohio. Thereafter, I moved to Maryland to do my Masters Degree in Administration. After that, I began my professional career.

How is your private life like?

Well, I am a man who respects culture and tradition of my people. I live a humble Christian life, devoid of traditional titles, decorations and make significant contributions towards the growth and development of my people.

Could you talk about your work life too?

I began my professional career with Dun and Bradstreet Corporation in Rockville, Maryland as an Investigative Business Consultant , whose primary responsibilities were to investigate and consult with business owners and key principals of establishments in an effort to gather vital credit information on the business, such as financials, principals antecedents and trade experiences, as well as interactions with the various governmental and legislative bodies, in order to extract public records, liens, and/or UCC filings on companies . Later, I proceeded to obtain my first Masters degree in Administration from Bowie State University, Bowie Maryland. Upon completion of my M.A, I joined Booz-Allen and Hamilton Corp in Arilington, Virginia, one of the leading strategy and technology consulting firms in the United States of America, helping both private and government agencies in acquisition and programme management, as a programme Financial Analyst, to provide financial management support for the U.S Naval Sea Systems Command in areas of data analysis and reconciliation on various departments of Defence Accounting and Financial Systems. I was later engaged in another programme contract by PEC Solutions Inc, Alexandra, VA to assist in providing financial research support to the U.S. Department of State Legal counsel for the preparation of legal briefs on the U.S Foreign Military Sales on the Iranian litigation programme. Being eager for more knowledge, I also enrolled and obtained an MBA in Finance from University of Maryland. I also have other business interests where I sit as a director on the board of VeeMost Technologies Ltd, a digital transformational solutions and services provider to organizations , with specialty in architecting, deploying and managing secure digital solutions and platforms for customers to be more efficient, profitable and relevant in their businesses. I have been engaged by a variety of private, public and non-profit sector organizations in the provision of financial management support services, initiative and strategy for fund mobilization, strategic and operations management, business development and process re-engineering consultancy services.

How is your experience in the public service like?

As one who has the passion for service to humanity, the urge to throw my years of experience to my people, made me to return to Nigeria in 2008 at the instance of Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho, another good son of Emekuku like me. Incidentally, while I was in the USA, I was doing some things with him. So, as he was trying to set up his tank farm, the Integrated Oil and Gas, he called me to work with him on the project. I can beat my chest to say that I was instrumental to the purchase of the equipment used for the establishment of the tank farm and all that. So, we started working together. Then, I was doing some bulk trading for him, before Chief Ikedi Ohakim came on board, then governor of Imo State under PDP, and asked me to join his administration. So, I served under Ohakim as his SSA on Administration.

What roles did you play during Ohakim’s administration?

I was responsible for the development/formulation of government administrative policies, procedures and management of Government House personnel. I worked closely with the governor on various other non-administrative related matters and was roundly exposed to the keys of human administration.

What experience did you get with the position you held during Ohakim’s administration?

The position of SSA on Administration provided me with the basic information I needed about the flaws in the state civil and public service systems and the possible ways of improving the workforce to enhance productivity.

What happened after serving under Ohakim?

When Ohakim’s administration ended in 2011, I moved to Lagos and started my consultancy firm, E-Horizon Consulting, a process driven management consultancy firm. I do a lot of financial advisory services. I have an office at Ikeja and Lekki. I have been doing that since 2012, as well as a lot of interests I have internationally, having schooled and worked abroad.

How did you join APGA?

In 2018, Ikedi Ohakim reached out to me again when he wanted to run for governor under APGA to be his deputy. He was among the 19 aspirants who ran under APGA that time. That was how I joined APGA to run with Ikedi Ohakim in 2019. I joined APGA as a card-carrying member, but at that time, my younger brother, Philip, also wanted to run for State House of Assembly under PDP.

How did you find it running for deputy governor under APGA, while your younger brother was running under PDP then?

You see, I have always believed in APGA as a political party. When we were running for election in 2011, Rochas Okorocha was in APGA. For some reasons, I felt that it is the party I was supposed to belong to. Then, in my village, when I open my window, I could hear people shout, APGA ‘Kokoronkoooo’. So, I felt that PDP was a sham, and it does not resonate with the Igbo race. I have always seen APGA as a party for the peasant farmers, artisans, traders, market women. Even the high class professional people who are progressive minded and want the dividends of democracy to come to their door-steps are part of the party. In fact, APGA is all encompassing, and it is the only party that has a strong affiliation with the Igbo race. In fact, I feel it is a party for the common man.

In what areas have you touched the lives of the people so far?

I am involved in the success stories of several philanthropic gestures, social inventions, education projects and manpower capacity development. I have in the last two decades, quietly and dedicatedly impacted hugely in the lives of the common man.

What plans do you have for the people of Imo State if given the mandate to serve?

My five-point agenda include comprehensive reforms in extinguishing the fire that has engulfed Imo State at present and my vision is centred on bringing back a working government where trust is restored, productivity flourishes and safety prevails. I also promise a new dawn for Imo State, a transformative era where governance functions efficiently and transparently. Further, I will provide an alternative to the traditional career politicians. In a nutshell, I will say that fixing governance for comprehensive growth in Imo State is my major plan. Obviously, Imo State stands at a crucial crossroads and I stand as a beacon of hope, as a leader who understands the pressing need for change, with my technocratic background and unwavering commitment to serving the people.

People point out the absence of healthcare and education in your five-point agenda, was that intentional?

Well, our people say that if someone’s house is on fire, chasing the rodent will be the least thing to do. I understand the critical state of affairs in Imo State and acknowledge the importance of sectors like education and health care, but I believe that the underlying governance issues must be resolved first.

What are the underlying governance issues you talked about?

Our house is on fire, and that is why we are where we are. I am saying it loud and clear that the fundamental structures of governance in Imo State have decayed to a degree that poses a threat to the very existence of the state. Lack of trust, productivity and safety, have become rampant issues, leading to the deterioration of facilities in the various sectors. I am not a career politician that would promise to build roads and schools. Instead, I will focus on fixing the government and establishing a working system where all aspects of governance are executed seamlessly with prudence and honesty. Having known the root cause of the problem, I believe that the symptoms, including poor infrastructure and dilapidated facilities will naturally be resolved. The normal thing should be done. For instance, I do not think that the teachers need to be praised for performing their jobs of educating the pupils and students because they are expected to do so. I also think that the government should not be praised for executing her basic responsibilities like constructing roads and schools.

How do you hope to win the battle of extinguishing the fire that engulfed Imo State, as you said?

I believe that defeating the giant challenges before Imo State, and extinguishing the fire, can only be achieved through collective efforts of the good people of Imo State and I am optimistic that they are ready to do so.

What makes you think you are the best among the other candidates?

Well, I will say that, seeing is believing. I am happy that the Imo electorate know who and what they want during an election of this nature. By now, the people have seen all the candidates and probably have assessed them, based on qualification, integrity, and genuine intention to serve well. Meanwhile, my vision, coupled with my determination to fix the government, promises to a brighter future where all sectors strive, and the people of Imo State regain their confidence and pride. As it is at the moment, Imo State is standing at a crucial crossroads, and I stand as a beacon of hope, as a leader who understands the pressing need for change, with my technocratic background and unwavering commitment to serving the people.

What do we expect, come the November 11 election in Imo State?

We expect peaceful, free and fair election where the electorate will be given the due freedom to choose who they want as their governor. We also expect an election free from intimidation. Moreover, I am aware that as election is drawing near, Imo people are waiting to chart a new course under my leadership as governor.