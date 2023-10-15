• APC’ll win Bayelsa- Gombe Gov

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Fresh facts have indicated that the All Progressive Congress (APC) postponed its flag-off of campaigns for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State to make way for President Bola Ahmed Tinibu to personally attend the event.

The flag-off ceremony in Kogi and Imo which are APC states was carried out by Vice- President Kashim Shettima who stood in for Tinubu.

However, in Bayelsa State where APC is trying to reclaim the state which it lost to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) through a Supreme Court ruling, Tinubu was said to have expressed the desire to attend the event and directed the party leadership to shift it for him to attend and show solidarity with Sylva.

Meanwhile the Chairman of the Bayelsa governorship campaign council, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has dispelled reports that the party’s leadership has abandoned Sylva.

Yahaya who stated this in an interview said President Tinubu and the national leadership of the party are solidly behind the candidacy of Sylva and they are confident that the party would be victorious on November 11.

On the Federal High Court ruling which disqualified Sylva, he stated that the party has confidence in the Judiciary adding that the Appeal Court would rule in favour of Sylva.

Yahaya who recalled the experience suffered by the party after its victory in the 2019 governorship elections said the party would not allow the situation to repeat itself.

“There is no iota of truth in reports that the national leadership has abandoned its governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva. The party is strategizing and I can assure that we are going to win the election on November 11.

‘’I am absolutely confident that the Nigeria Judiciary has come of age and it will do what is right. We had this experience in 2019 and once bitten twice shy. We would never allow it to happen. We know they would not relent and equally we, because we are on the right path. We are going to come out victorious in the appeal. The Court case would not deter our people,” he said.

Yahaya who described Sylva as an experienced politician who has been tested and trusted declared that President Tinubu and the national leadership of the party are confident that Sylva would win the election.

The national campaign council members who accompanied Yahaya to Yenagoa later held a meeting at the party secretariat where they met stakeholders and assured them of the support of the party leadership.

They urged them to be steadfast in campaigning to win the elections adding that with the Independence of the Judiciary, the party would triumph at the Appeal Court and win the governorship elections.