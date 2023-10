From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has hailed a former Governor of the state, Senator Seriake Dickson for taking a road to Ekeremor Local Government Area after over 40 years.

Sylva, who was cheered by the crowd when he drove on the road to Ekeremor for his ongoing campaign said it was abominable for the incumbent Governor, Douye Diri, to be trying to take credit for the road constructed by his predecessor.

He said: “We are grateful to former Governor Dickson for executing this very vital role. He has written his name in Gold and left a legacy that would speak for him through time.

“We must give credit to who deserves it and that accolade must go to Dickson. It is a sign of ingratitude for Governor Douye Diri to appropriate the road to himself.”

Sylva also hailed the people of Ekeremor for their overwhelming warm reception when he campaigned in the area ahead of the November 11 election.

He wondered why Governor Diri had developed the habit of re-inaugurating projects executed by his predecessor without making any reference to former Governor Dickson.

He observed that without the sacrifices, hard work and foresight of Dickson, Diri would not have become a governor.

Sylva recalled that failed the popularity rest in 2019 when he was roundly trounced by the APC and would fail again in November for mismanaging over three years in governance.

“You can’t subject people to this kind of hardship and expect them to bring you back to power. The people are tired and willing to sack this failed government”, he said.

The former governor appealed to Ekeremor people to keep faith with him saying that he would fulfill all the promises he made to them when elected in November.

Sylva insisted that the people of the area like every other part of the state had suffered untold hardship under the clueless administration of Governor Diri and were eagerly waiting to vote out the government.