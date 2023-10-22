…..Ijaws’re behind Diri – Manager

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has assured the people of Ekeremor of more developmental projects in his second term in office.

Diri who spoke over the weekend as part his re-election campaigns in Ekeremor Local Government Area said his performance in the local government stood him out as the candidate to get the support of people of the area in the November 11 governorship election.

Communities visited include riverine Tamogbene, Peretorugbene, Ndoro and Ekeremor main town, the local government headquarters.

The governor equally visited the riverine Egbemo-Angalabiri, Ogbotobo, Aghoro and Agge, which is at the tip of the Atlantic Ocean as well as Lalagbene, Isampou, Aleibiri and Ayamasa.

He inaugurated a pavilion at Ekeremor town, a landing jetty at Ogbotobo, a concrete bridge at Lalagbene, internal roads at Aleibiri and Ayamasa as well as a newly built technical college also at Ayamasa.

Diri recalled how he promised that he would complete the 42.2km Sagbama-Ekeremor road, and expressed gratitude to God that he was able to deliver on the project in less than four years in office.

He listed the shore protection project at Ekeremor town and internal road projects among others as some of his administration’s achievements in the area.

Diri who refused to address Timipre Sylva as the candidate of the All Progressive Congress( APC) because he has been disqualified by the Court criticised the latter for his actions against two prominent sons of Ekeremor, namely Peremobowei Ebebi, whom he removed as his deputy governor, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri’s whose ministerial nomination, Diri claimed Sylva tried to stop.

“Sylva removed our son, Ebebi. He also did not want our son, Lokpobiri, to be minister. He said it should be on hold so that when he fails, he can have it. But thank God, today we have Lokpobiri as minister.

“Sylva does not deserve any vote from Ekeremor after his atrocities against people of the area. Sylva has been rejected by people of the state and even the court has said he is not qualified to be on the ballot.”

While inaugurating the newly built technical college at Ayamasa, the governor said it was in line with his administration’s policy shift to focus on vocational, technical and science education.

He noted that the technical colleges being built by his administration across the eight local government areas would serve as the nucleus for the polytechnic at Aleibiri, which he said would add value to development of the community and the state.

Speaking at the rally at Ekeremor town, Senator James Manager said Ijaws from all over Nigeria support the second term bid of Governor Diri.

Manager said he led over 150 Ijaw political leaders from Delta State to drum up support for the Bayelsa governor, saying it was the first time this was happening in Ijawland.