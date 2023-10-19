No rift between Us – Diri

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Immediate past governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Henry Seriake Dickson has finally laid to rest speculations over his stance on the re-election bid of his successor, Senator Douye Diri by endorsing him for re-election.

Dickson who spoke at his country home in Toru- Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State where he hosted Diri to a reception, declared that the coast is clear for a smooth sail of Diri’s re-election.

Dickson, though a member of the National Campaign Council has not been part of the campaigns in the state since it began fueling speculations in some quarters that he is not with his successor.

However, the endorsement and reception held for his successor has put to rest insinuations that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state was divided.

The former governor applauded Diri and his campaign team for relentlessly mobilising support and strengthening the political base of the PDP noting that there was no opposition in the state to contend with him in the November 11 governorship election.

“I congratulate the Director-General of the Diri governorship campaign and his team for doing a good job by galvanising the base of our party.

“I can see that the coast is clear. From the eyes of an experienced hunter, l can see that your current hunt will be very successful.”

The former governor, who said Diri’s visit was a demonstration of the fact that he had not forgotten where he started his political journey, however, explained that his absence from the governorship campaigns was deliberate.

“When l endorsed Senator Diri in 2019, all hell broke loose. But today, l am very happy that the Diri they said l imposed on them has become a good product for Bayelsa. The visit of the governor and his entourage demonstrates that a man who starts hunting in the thick forest, started from somewhere and this visit shows that he had not forgotten the road from where he got into that thick forest.”

He called on political parties, their candidates and supporters not to breach the prevailing peace in the state because after the election they would remain as one people.

Diri in his remarks seized the opportunity to clear the air about his relationship with Dickson declaring that there was no rift between them.

“For the benefit of anybody who is in doubt about the relationship between me and Senator Dickson, l want to make it clear that there is no rift between us. I am sure beyond reasonable doubt that he is with me.”