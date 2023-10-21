From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Paramount Ruler of Koluama Kingdom in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, HRM King Solomon Ebifatei Edi-Mangi, Kolu X1, Ibenanawei of Koluama Kingdom has denied involvement in the alleged endorsement of any governorship candidate ahead of the November 11th poll in the state.

According to him as the custodian of our culture and traditions, he has consistently maintained a position of neutrality when it comes to politics.

The revered traditional Ruler, HRM King Solomon Ebifatei Edi-Mangi, Kolu X1, Ibenanawei of Koluama Kingdom, who was reacting to unfounded claims made by some unscrupulous politicians on the social media, said he has not endorsed any political candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State.

According to him, he believes that it is his sacred duty to ensure that the cultural heritage and values of the people of Koluama Kingdom are preserved, and he has never let political affiliations interfere with his responsibilities.

He also pointed out that the purported endorsement that has been circulating on social media is nothing more than a figment of imagination and should be disregarded.

The monarch insisted that he is a firm advocate for peace and unity in our beloved Bayelsa State and called on all political actors and their followers to embrace peace and shun violence as we work together to build a progressive Bayelsa State.

He further emphasized the importance of peaceful co-existence and unity among the people of Bayelsa.

“We should put aside our differences and come together for the greater good of our state. Violence and division only hinder our progress. Let us focus on the issues that truly matter – the development and prosperity of Bayelsa,”

King Solomon Ebifatei Edi-Mangi also extended a warm note to those who may have been misled or misunderstood the situation, appreciating the interest and passion that people have for the political process but urged them to channel that energy into positive and constructive endeavours that benefit the entire community.

The Ibenanawei of Koluama Kingdom reinstated his firm commitment to his role as a symbol of unity and culture and called on everyone to stand together in the spirit of peace and progress. Bayelsa State’s future is bright, and together, we can achieve great things for our beloved state.