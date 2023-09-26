…… Says party united for Sylva

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Again, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has boasted of landslide victory for its candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva in the November 11 governorship elections.

Consequently, it has asked Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douyr Diri to prepare his handover note.

The party in a statement signed by its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Tamaratare Zuokumor in response to comments attributed to Diri which declared that APC members are not with Sylva, said all APC stakeholders were more united ahead of the election than they were in 2019 when the party trounced Diri at the poll.

Zuokumor, who insisted that the Sylva/MacIver ticket remained the project of all Bayelsans seeking the liberation of the state across party lines, Zuokomor, said Diri was wasting his time trying to patronise the APC in his recent complimentary remarks.

“The party is aware Governor Diri is merely trying to make it seem our leader and Governorship candidate His Excellency Chief Timipre Sylva is the collective enemy of both the APC and PDP. This is lying at psychopathic levels.

“Sylva is the Governorship candidate of APC and not APGA, so a sane person cannot say he is fighting Sylva and not APC. When Sylva triumphs at the polls, as he will, it is the APC that ascends to power, not any other party.

“We wish to state categorically that our party Is more united and stronger than it has ever been, stronger and more united even than in 2019 when we trounced Gov. Diri at the polls.

“Our impressive support base, our party leadership and our able stakeholders are fully committed to the Timipre Sylva/Joshua Maciver ticket and all hands are on deck to liberate Bayelsa state, including thousands PDP members with good conscience who have chosen state over politics”.

Zuokumor called on Diri to stop patronizing APC but tell Bayelsans why he deserves to be re-elected.

“The face of Bayelsa state will be restored and our great party the APC, loved by the good people of our state and deemed a credible alternative, will coast to victory come November 11”.