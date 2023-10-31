From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The National Assembly and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have pledged their commitment towards free, transparent, and credible electoral processes in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

The commitment was made during the inaugural meeting of the Senate and House of Representatives committee on Electoral Matters held on Monday in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser (Media) to Senator Sharafadeen Alli, Akeem Abas, which was made available to journalists in Ibadan.

The meeting was attended by the committee members led by the Senate Committee Chairman, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, House of Representatives Committee Chairman, Hon. Bayo Balogun, and INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu.

The commitment from the National Assembly came as INEC has also divided this week that a total of 5,169,692 Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) have been distributed in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States ahead polls.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the commission, Sam Olumekun, in a statement, explain that a combined total of 239,746 PVCs were yet to be collected in the three states.

At the inaugural meeting, the chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, charged INEC to do all within its capabilities to ensure the elections in the three states are transparent, fair, and credible.

He assured INEC of the National Assembly’s readiness to collaborate with the institution and other relevant stakeholders toward ensuring improved electoral process in the country.

Alli stated that the focus on credible elections underscores the progress being made in Nigeria’s democracy and the country’s determination to enhance leadership recruitment processes.

The lawmaker said that the 9th Assembly set a high standard for the committee, especially with regards to the passage of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the Electoral Offences Commission Establishment Bill, 2022 which was sent to the House of Representatives for concurrence.

Alli said that the committee was ready to exceed and raise the set standard as indicated in their work plan which would be shared with members of the 10th Assembly

“Based on the brief I have received, there are pending technical issues that need attention on the Electoral Offences Committee Bill and as you are all aware, there have been calls for possible improvements on the Electoral Act, 2022,” he said.

He said that the committee would work extensively with INEC and all stakeholders including the judiciary to ensure the country’s electoral laws as well as processes receive required attention.

Alli stated further that the committee would give required attention to the creation of additional state constituencies. He added that the committee had engaged INEC on the matter on different occasions with a feedback that all technical issues relating to delineation and creation of constituencies had been dealt with accordingly.

The lawmaker said that the National Assembly was expected to play its part in the amendments of necessary sections of the constitution before INEC can implement. He stressed that plans were underway to hold retreats for committee members in collaboration with election stakeholders to prepare them objectively for the assignments.

“Zonal interactive sessions with stakeholders will also be organised by the committee to enable participants strategise on relevant issues regarding pre-election matters. Also included are possible omissions in the Electoral Act, Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill and other relevant issues,” he said.

He said that the committee also intend to have exchange programmes for committee members and staff of the secretariat. The lawmaker stated that the objective was to achieve exposure to other nations’ legislative operations to enhance knowledge and improve skills in legislative business. Other members of the committee also offered valuable insights and guidance to INEC towards hitch-free electoral process in the three states.