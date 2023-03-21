…celebrates 20 years of establishment

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

28, 740 students have been cleared by the Senate and management of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to participate in the 12th convocation of the institution scheduled for weekend across the 118 NOUN study centres in the country.

Breakdown of the figure indicated that 21, 339 are undergraduates; while 7, 401 are postgraduates. Also, there are 58 inmates out of which seven inmates are postgraduates students that would be graduating alongside others.

Additionally, six students would be graduating with first class; 2,306 students would be graduating with second class upper; 11, 075 with second class lower; 5,558 with third class and 279 graduating with pass.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Olufemi Peters, told journalists at a press conference in Abuja, on Tuesday, that over 10,000 graduates comprising of all students that made first class and postgraduate students are expected to be present at NOUN convocation ground in Abuja, while others connect from wherever they are across the country.

The VC congratulated the graduating students for successfully completing their academic and non-academic responsibilities culminating in their clearance to participate in the 12th convocation of the school and award of different categories of degree.

He confirmed that there won’t be honorary degree award this year as was the case in the last convocation, noting that the management could not decide on that because of its strict criteria for such award that no suggested candidates met.

“We deliberated on the matter seriously at management level. But unfortunately, we could not find someone that meet our set criteria for the award of our honorary degree.

“Nevertheless, more opportunities would come in future but we would still follow our criteria strictly. Individuals that institutions award honorary degree on, shows the mind and intentions of the institution. We don’t award honorary degree base on financial status.” he said.

Prof. Peters, however, explained that NOUN has approached the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) with a new proposal on how to accommodate the interest of thousands of its graduates who desire to participate in the one year NYSC.

“Imagine the pressure we would put on NYSC if we should enlist the over 28, 000 students that would be graduating. That would be massive responsibilities. So, we have approached the management of NYSC with our intention to make adjustments,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the VC confirmed that, based on recommendations of Nursing and Midwifery Council, NOUN has recalibrated the degree on nursing. “We now have distinction, credit and pass, as against what was obtained in the past.”