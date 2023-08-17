After coming off the bench to score against Arsenal at the Emirates last week, Nottingham Forest’s boss, Steve Cooper, has given an update as to whether Taiwo Awoniyi will start this weekend, Soccernet.ng reports.

The twenty-six-year-old Nigerian striker came off the bench to combine with Antony Elanga after the ex-Manchester United winger had made a dazzling run to the edge of Arsenal’s box to square the ball for Awoniyi, who continued his impressive goal-scoring form. The Coach later explained why Awoniyi didn’t start the game.

He mentioned in his post-match interview that Awoniyi hadn’t fully recovered from an ankle injury he sustained in a pre-season game and he could only play about fifteen to twenty minutes.

Taiwo, however, is on the road to full fitness but isn’t there yet.

Speaking on the injuries to Taiwo Awoniyi and Senegalese Moussa Niakhaté in his pre-match conference ahead of the game against Sheffield United, Coach Cooper said;

“Both have had minutes in different ways and forms. Last week Taiwo came on at Arsenal, which was a slight risk because he hadn’t done much training but obviously, when the game is going on, and you’ve got an opportunity to do something like that, you take it.”

The coach mentioned that both players were unlucky to pick up injuries at the time they did, and though they’re available to play, they’re not capable of playing for lots of minutes, yet.

He continued: “They’re in a much better place, both unlucky to pick up injuries as they did in unfortunate ways, but we’re past that now and we’re looking at how to get them back to full fitness and sooner rather than later, they’ll be available to start games, but now, not quite yet.”

Nottingham will be looking to leave it with all three points this weekend as they face newly promoted side, Sheffield United at The City Ground on Friday evening.