From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A deadly cult leader, popularly known as ‘General Worldwide’, on Saturday, survived police’s onslaught, when the personnel of Ahoada Police Division raided his den in Udebu community in Ahoada Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that police, acting on credible intelligence, the DPO of Ahoada Police Division led other security personnel to invade the camp.

A witness disclosed that ‘General Worldwide’ of the Greenland Cult and his lieutenants escaped on sighting the police.

Items such as motorcycle, generator, guns, ammunition, one locally fabricated pistol, military uniforms, cult insignias and assorted charms were recovered during the operation by the police.

In a related development, a gunman, who went to rob a POS operator at new road Ahoada, last Saturday, was arrested by the police and a revolver pistol was recovered from him.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, has confirmed the raid of ‘General Worldwide’s camp and recovery of some exhibits to journalists. Superintendent Iringe-Koko added that investigation was ongoing.

However, the state PPRO told journalists that she was yet to be briefed on the reported arrest of the armed robber.

The police in Ahoada East and West LGAs had raided the camps of ‘General Worldwide’, ‘General 2baba’, ‘General Danger’, ‘General Odereike’ in the past two weeks. But, all the cult ‘Generals’ narrowly escaped arrest due to the difficult terrain of their camps.