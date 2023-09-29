By Damilola Fatunmise

London-based actress, Princess Olufunmilayo Adepitan Olatunji popularly known as Elleaboki, is a woman of many parts.

Aside being an actress, she’s also an entrepreneur and producer who has featured in over 30 movies, including her own productions.

In this interview, she traced her career path to the legendary Ogungbe family. She also talked about her new moves in the entertainment world. Please enjoy it.

When and how did you come into the movie industry?

I came into the industry in 2004 through Atinuke Ogungbe, one of the top makeup artists in Abeokuta, Ogun State. I was with her for over a year till I decided to join ace actor, Segun Ogungbe’s film production, and that I would say is the beginning of my career in the movie industry.

How many movies have you produced?

I have produced six movies.

Can you list the movies you have featured in?

I have featured in so many movies that I have lost count of them. But I’ll mention a few that I can remember for now. They include Ashiri Gomina Wa, Ohun Afana Se, Irawo Nla, Ibi Giga, OlaOluwa, Abidaah, Honeymoon, Kara Kata, and Morire.

As a UK-based actress, how easy is it for you to feature in movies produced in Nigeria?

Anyone who wants to feature me in his or her production would have notified me in advance. Then I will check the date before booking my ticket to come over.

Who are your role models in the industry?

To say I have a role model in the industry is a big lie, because I look up to God and not man. But there’s one person I admire a lot in the movie industry. That person is Kate Henshaw. I love her carriage and the way she’s aging gracefully.

Have you in any way been involved in a scandal?

Not at all… I no dey do pass myself.

How best do you balance between being a mother, a wife and a public figure?

It’s been amazing with my very understanding husband, family, friends and loyal fans.

What has been an actress taken away from you?

Nothing! Absolutely nothing! I am myself any time, any day.

What can make you turn off a script or role?

It’s nudity and sex-related roles. I am a role model to many, I have my dignity and I respect my religion so much.

Do you have any project you are working on at the moment?

My hands have been on the table working so tirelessly on three major projects including Kara Kata, Morire and Ile Wura. These fantastic stories will surely wow my fans when they are out, I promise. You all should watch out for them.

Where do you see yourself in the next three years?

At the top! Yes, no retreat no surrender. It’s forward ever and backward never.

Can anything stop you from acting?

I am not sure anything can stop me from acting if marriage can’t.

Briefly tell us about your growing up? Hmmm… do I really want to share this with you? My growing up was full of emotions that I won’t want to recall. But in all, I give thanks to God.

What advice do you have for your fans?

I appreciate their steadfast love. It’s not easy to choose this little girl and stay loyal to her. I don’t take my fans’ love for granted. They should always turn to Elleaboki Film Production for more beautiful and entertaining movies.