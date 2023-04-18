…Assures of improve trade partnerships

By Chinenye Anuforo

The Norwegian Foreign Minister, Anniken Huitfeldt today visited Oto Stockfish Market in Ebutemetta, Lagos, the largest market for Norwegian dried fish in African continent.

According to the Minister, the tour to the market becomes very important to see how to develop and improve the business relationship between stockfish importers and Norway.

She said Nigeria imports about 10,000 tons of stockfish heads yearly and the quantity keeps increasing and so, it is important to facilitate trade relations between Nigeria and Norway.

Speaking on government restrictions of forex on stockfish, Huitfeldt said it is important the Federal Government remove the restrictions as it will benefit and develop both countries adding that, the removal will also make fish affordable.

“It is very important that Nigeria government remove stockfish from the list of items with foreign exchange restrictions to enable Nigerians access to this kind of food. Norway Stockfish is an extremely healthy sole source for protein. It contains as much less 80% protein. It is low in fat, and it contains essential vitamins. The currency restrictions have led to increased prices for Stockfish. It is unfortunate if the price increase prevents people from buying this nutritious product.”

Also speaking at the market, the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria Knut Lein said that strengthening and promoting the trade ties with Nigeria is important to Norway.

“We are here to show the Minister, what this great city has to offer and basically to discuss ways to increase the trade of Stockfish between our two countries. To make Stockfish cheaper and more accessible to the Nigerian people”, he said.

Continuing he said, “We have for a long time been in dialogue with the Nigerian government on challenges to trade in this country including the access to Forex, not only for fish, but for other items, products as well. And that dialogue continued with the minister yesterday between her and customs and the Lagos state governor, and we will continue to push forward. We are hopeful that the new incoming government will do something in this regard.”

Lein said Norway is working with Nigerian authorities on capacity building when it comes to food quality improvement. All of which to help Nigeria for Nigerians, but also to help Nigerians be able to export and meet the criteria also in the EU and overseas market. “So, this is an ongoing effort, both Nigerian, Norwegian government and also the seafood council are working very hard on it.”