From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Northern Youths Rights Protection (NYRP) has protested alleged campaign of calumny by some Nigerians against the governing Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), saying the Board remains valid even in acting capacity.

The group noted that the NEDC remains valid and legitimate, until the Senate rejects their individual or collective nominations, as already communicated to it by the former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement on Thursday jointly signed by the Chairman, Northern Youths Rights Protection, Haruna Abdullahi

Maikano and the Secretary, Raphael Terkura said, “After some 10 days of the expiration of the former Governing Board of the NEDC, abhorring an administrative vacuum via the non-action of the Senate, President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the fresh nominees to be sworn-in in Acting capacity, pending confirmation by the Senate.

“And the distinguished Senators shall do well, when they confirm these nominations, without actually wanting to pitch President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The unpatriotic act displayed by Ahmed Lawan’s 9th Senate in neither confirming nor rejecting President Buhari’s nominations for the memberships of the Governing Board of the NEDC, at its expiration, May 7, is not only disrespectful, but also bullyish and treacherous toward President Buhari’s constitutional right to choice of nominations.

“In normal, lawful, respectful and seamless procedure, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, was supposed to have read and conveyed to the Distinguished 9th Senate, President Buhari’s communication regarding nominations to the Governing Board of the NEDC.

“Then, the Distinguished Senate would move and act in either Confirmation of the nominees, or move and act in Rejection of one, multiple or all of the nominees. Unfortunately, neither of the two actions was taken by the Senate.

“On the 5th of May, 2023, former President Muhammadu Buhari, in exercise of his constitutional right and mandate, duly nominated 12 persons to fill the positions of the Governing Board of the North- East Development Commission, NEDC, whose then Governing Board was due to expire on the 7th of May, 2023. President Buhari’s nominations were made known through two channels: Garba Shehu, President Buahri’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity issued a press statement, mentioning the fresh nominees as: Barr Bashir Bukar Baale, Chairman (North-East, Yobe), Suwaiba Idris Baba, Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs (North-East, Taraba), Musa Umar Yashi, Executive Director, Administration and Finance (North-East, Bauchi), Dr Ismaila Nuhu Maksha, Executive Director, Operations (North-East, Adamawa), and Umar Abubakar Hashidu, MD/CEO (North-East, Gombe).

“Others are: Grema Ali, Member (North-East, Borno), Onyeka Gospel-Tony, Member (South-East), Hon Mrs Hailmary Ogolo Aipoh, Member (South-South), Air Commodore Babatunde Akanbi (rtd), Member (South-West), Mustapha Ahmed Ibrahim, Member (North-West), Hadiza Maina, Member (North-Central), and a representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“This was also communicated to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for due action, which shall be either confirmation or rejection of one, multiple or all of the nominees, as the Senate deems fit. To this day, Senator Ahmed Lawan’s 9th Senate has not acted on this important communication, despite receiving and acknowledging receipt of such”.