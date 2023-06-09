From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A political pressure group, Alliance for Concerned Northern/Southern Citizens for Nigeria Unity (ACNSCNU) has endorsed Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the position of Senate President. A release by Adamu Samaila, Secretary of the group said ACNSCNU’s choice of Kalu was anchored on the need to balance the equation of power in Nigeria by giving the Igbo a sense of belonging.

ACNSCNU was of the view that for equity, peace and fairness to reign supreme in Nigeria, Kalu should be elected as the next Senate President on June 13, when the 10th National Assembly would be inaugurated.