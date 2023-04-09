From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has described the clamour for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People’s of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as unconstitutional.

Secretary General of the Igbo apex group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, had told the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that Kanu’s release would restore peace and security in the Southeast.

But CNG’s Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement, yesterday, advised Tinubu, against repeating what he called the ‘mistake of President Shehu Shagari,’ who he claimed granted unconditional state pardon to the initiator of the Biafra project, Odumegwu Ojukwu, which proved counterproductive.

Suleiman said: “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) is especially alarmed by the renewed pressure from the Ndigbo to secure the unconditional release of …, Nnamdi Kanu from lawful custody.

“CNG has noted especially that the calls for Kanu’s release without trial by Ndigbo leaders and groups have grown louder since the February 15 presidential election and the consequent emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect.

“Condemn with all our might the renewed calls for the undue termination of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu by Ohanaeze and other Ndigbo leaders and groups as insane, unreasonable, unwarranted, thoughtless and unrealistic.

“To reiterate our calls on the federal authorities to disregard such unpatriotic calls and remain resolute in seeing the prosecution of Kanu to its logical conclusion so as not to set the bad precedence of regional leaders interfering with the course of justice by helping criminals to evade the law.

“To alert the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu on the dangers of falling for the antics of the Ndigbo that are aimed at causing mishaps and unnecessary devastation and driving Nigeria over the brink into a catastrophe.

“To specifically invite the attention of the incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain vigilant as to the direction the country is headed so as to avoid the type of mistake committed by the late President Shehu Shagari in granting unconditional state pardon to the initiator of the Biafra project, Odumegwu Ojukwu, which has proved counterproductive.

“He should bear in mind that the bulk majority of Kanu’s casualties are from the North, the region from where he extracted the bulk of his winning votes.

“We remind him of the moral consequences of falling to the trap of the Ndigbo of the Southeast from where he secured very insignificant support at the expense of his true friends and allies in the North who bear the brunt of the atrocities perpetrated by Kanu.

“Instead, the President should remain resolute in ensuring the diligent prosecution of Kanu, his sponsors, backers and collaborators in the heinous crimes against the Nigerian state and innocent Nigerian citizens.

“In order to prevent a descent into anarchy at this day and age, and to forestall mass killings, untold sufferings and atrocities, the Federal Government must not accede to the current pressure by Ohanaeze and its ilk to secure the unconditional release of the leader of a group that has been duly proscribed as terrorist.”