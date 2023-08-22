From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Moved by the plights of Internally Displaced Persons and orphans, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has donated some medical equipment and carried out treatments for some residents of Zamafara State.

CNG’s Arewa Health and Social Development Initiative (AHSDI) led by Hamza Mukhtar, told journalists in Gusau that some of the items were distributed at the Federal Medical Center Gusau.

He said: “It is our duty as healthcare providers and humanitarians to ensure that the needy in our society get the necessary care and support they require. We hope to continue to provide aid and support to the IDP camps in Zamfara and other parts of the northern region.”

Mukhtar the government and other well-meaning individuals and organizations to support the IDP camps in their respective areas of operation.

According to him, the initiative which is powered by CNG was meant to help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the ongoing crisis.

“We must remember that the IDP camps are in dire need of assistance, not just in terms of medical aid but also basic necessities such as food, water, and shelter.

The ongoing conflicts have displaced thousands of people, leaving them vulnerable to various health risks and other dangers.

“It is crucial that we continue to provide support to these camps and work towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

“In addition to providing medical aid, we must also focus on long-term solutions such as education and skills training for those in the camps.

“This will help empower them and enable them to rebuild their lives once they return home,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the community, the Sarkin Saminaka said the IDP camp had been facing dire conditions due to the ongoing conflict in the area and the lack of access to basic healthcare.

“The medical aid provided by this group will go a long way in providing much-needed relief to the camp residents.

“It is heartwarming to see individuals and groups come together to provide assistance to those in need.

“The group’s efforts are greatly appreciated, and we hope that their actions will inspire others to lend a helping hand to the IDP camps across the country.

“Let us all join hands and work towards creating a better future for those affected by the crisis.

“Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most,” he said.

Also, in his remark, Dr Ahmed Bala, Head of the Group’s Medical Team, said it was also important to address the root causes of the conflicts that have led to the establishment of these IDP camps.

“Governments and international organizations must work together to create sustainable solutions that will prevent future conflicts and displacement.

“We must also prioritize the protection and rights of those living in IDP camps, ensuring that they are not subjected to further harm or discrimination,” Dr Bala said.