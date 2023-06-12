From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Muryar Talaka, Arewa Youths Enlightenment Forum and Coalition of Anti-corruption Groups on Thursday expressed their appreciation over the appointment of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They described Akume’s appointment as constituting a significant step towards greater unity for Nigeria.

A press statement in Katsina jointly signed by leaders of the three groups; Bishir Dauda Sabon-Ugwan, Secretary Muryar Talaka, Kadijah Yusuf, Chairperson Arewa Youths Enlightenment Forum and Jibo Yusuf, Financial Secretary, Coalition of Anti-Corruption Groups, said Akume’s appointment as SGF “has wiped away the tears of many Nigerians.

“We hail President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding the former Governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume, good enough to be appointed as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man who is genuinely interested in upholding the tenets of federal character and inclusivity, we are proud that Akume’s exceptional leadership qualities are being appreciated at the highest level.

“His appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation signifies a significant step towards the unity and inclusivity of the country.

“We greatly appreciate Senator Akume’s appointment as an indication that the current government is dedicated to serving all Nigerians, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds.”

The statement further said Akume’s appointment reinforces the belief that President Tinubu is steadfast in his promise to unite Nigeria and ensure that every citizen is valued and represented in the governance of our nation.

“More importantly, we commend President Tinubu for maintaining his trademark commitment to meritocracy in making key appointments.

“The selection of George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation demonstrates a government that prioritises competence and qualifications above religion or tribal sentiments.

“Akume is one of the prominent Benue politicians who has served in the capacity of a governor, senator and minister who will bring integrity, accountability and transparency to Tinubu’s government.

“As Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in charge of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Akume has unambiguously demonstrated that he is a team player, reliable and has consistently had his eyes fixed on moving Nigeria forward through progressive politics.

“He is not a power monger whose hold on power would suffocate the political class.

“He is a team player and a bridge builder. His strategic and management acumen will launch the Tinubu-led government into a new sphere of developmental projects,” the statement said.