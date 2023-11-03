… says propaganda can’t bring down good governance in Zamfara

From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Northern Professionals Development Group (NOPDEP) has expressed concerns over the increased sponsored attacks and media propaganda against the government and political directions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Minister of state Defense, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

The Group Coordinator in Zamfara state, Barr Bashir Ibrahim Shamaki expressed this in a statement made available to Journalists on Friday.

The Statement noted that such media attacks have been sponsored by the government of Zamfara state, rather than providing good governance, security, political cohesion and progress in the state.

“Some officials of the Zamfara state government have now become agents of recruiting protesters, media mercenaries for political attacks against the policies of the Federal government in Abuja and Kaduna respectively.”

The group described such attitudes as alien to the unity, development and political maturity in the North.

It advised the government of Zamfara state under Dr Dauda Lawal to sheath its sword, and instead face numerous challenges facing the state such as insecurity, economic and political development in order to bring succour to the people of state who are now suffering and lacking almost all the amenities of social services.

The group also condemned poor governance and continued use of the state’s meager resources in sponsoring some individuals and groups to protests and media conferences; while hundreds of thousands of Zamfara people are dying from hunger, insecurity challenges among others.

“There’s no political solidarity or support from the Zamfara people over what their governor is allegedly doing against the Federal government or his former predecessor; so, why continue spending such millions of naira to finance non indigenes away from Gusau to protests against issues of political interest.

“Instead of such failed jamborees, reckless spending by the state government to non profit ventures, why not cooperate with the Federal government towards bringing an end to insecurity, bringing peace and cohesion in the state.” The statement said.

The group asked Zamfara elders, ulamas and other political leaders of who are part of the state progress to urgently call the governor to order and seek intervention in bringing all the two warring leaders together for harmony, peace and understanding before the escalations of such enmity to a level of destruction and chaos.