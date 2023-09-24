From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Group (CNG), has called on the Federal Government to increase its effort at releasing the abducted students of the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State.

The group made this call in Abuja, yesterday at a world press conference, following the recent abduction of scores of students at the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, and another nine construction workers engaged within the university by terrorists.

CNG, through its spokesperson

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman urged President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate his commitment to addressing the insecurity in northern Nigeria by hastening the release of the students.

He stressed that the group would continue to support the present administration, adding that it must depart from the previous approach of fighting insecurity.

“We are using this opportunity to demand urgent action from the government to secure the release of the abducted students of Gusau university to be reunited with their families alive and safe.

“We will remain firm in this stance that President Tinubu must display a genuine commitment to addressing the security challenges in the North, departing from the usual approach. To show this determination, prompt action is required.

“We demand that those responsible for ensuring the security of Zamfara university where the horrific incident of the attack and abduction of innocent girls took place, be held accountable and face appropriate punishment. Anything less than that would not be acceptable, and he would be seen to have failed in the vital responsibility of providing security to the people.

“We call the attention of government to note the that growing frustration and mounting anger across the North and in particular the North-West arising from the general and pervasive insecurity being experienced while those charged with the responsibility of securing the lives and properties of citizens appear helpless or ill-prepared to act.”

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman lamented that the resurgence had caused untold hardship and agony to the people of the state and posed a serious threat to the entire northern region if not stopped.