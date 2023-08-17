Asks Wike to end Abuja-Nyanya gridlock

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Group, Arewa Youth Assembly on Thursday commended President Bola Tinubu for considering the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister.

The group also set agenda for the new Minister, calling on him to immediately address the Abuja-Nyanya gridlock which has become a residual nightmare to commuters plying the route to and from Nigeria’s seat of power.

Speaker of the Group, Mohammed Salihu Danlami in a statement said he acknowledged the “remarkable achievements” of Wike as a two-term Governor of Rivers State, especially in the area of delivery of quality capital projects.

“We welcome the appointment of the former governor of River State, Nyesom Wike as the FCT Minister. We extend our heartfelt commendations to President Tinubu for making this excellent choice, ensuring that round pegs are placed in round holes.

“We acknowledge the remarkable achievements of Mr. Wike during his tenure as governor, which have undoubtedly contributed to his wealth of experience and capability which will be brought to bear in this new role.

“His dedication to public service, development initiatives, and commitment to the welfare of his constituents greatly impressed us.

“Having demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a profound understanding of governance, we are confident in Mr. Wike’s ability to bring about positive changes in the FCT.

“Among the urgent concerns in the FCT, we call upon Mr. Wike to address the persistent gridlock affecting the Abuja-Nyanya route which has caused significant inconvenience to commuters.

“We believe that the collective efforts of the Minister and the support of the residents will help proffer lasting solutions to this problem”, Danlami said.

He, therefore, pledged his group’s unwavering support to the newly appointed FCT Minister just as he urged Nigerians especially those residing and working in the FCT to do the same.