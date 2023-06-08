From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has hailed the appointment of George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

NEF’s Director General, Prof Doknan Sheni, in a statement yesterday, said Akume’s appointment would give Nigerians from North and South the opportunity to benefit from his vast experience.

He said: “Northern Elders Forum (NEF) congratulates you on your appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“The NEF fondly remembers your contributions to its numerous previous activities and rates you as a true Pan Nigerian.

“Your appointment to the position of SGF will again give Nigerians from North and South the opportunity to benefit from your vast experience.

“As you assume this exalted National Position, we wish you God’s guidance and wisdom.”